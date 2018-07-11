Fortnite Hosting $8 Million Competition Starting Saturday, and You Can Join

Fortnite has a little bit of money to burn, and announced this afternoon that it will be hosting an intense series of competitions with $8,000,000 on the line. This is the “Fortnite Summer Skirmish Series,” and it could be your ticket to a giant paycheck.

“We are excited to announce that this summer Epic Games will host the Summer Skirmish series,” the post reads. “We’re kicking off an 8-week series of competitions where we’ll be awarding $8,000,000 in prize money. The events start this weekend with a $250,000 Duos competition. Participants will be made up of community creators and Fortnite players who have demonstrated their competitive prowess. The format and competitors may change from week-to-week, so stay on your toes!”

Keep in mind that this is not a competition meant strictly for esports pros or famous streamers like Ninja. There is a very real chance that if you’re a Fortnite wiz, you could end up competing in the Summer Skirmish Series, and you could win some serious money. This weekend will see $250K split between two lucky winners, and who’s to say that you and a friend couldn’t be next?

But how will you enter? A quick note at the bottom of the announcement page points out that it’s too late to get roped into this weekend’s competition, but details about how you can get involved going forward are coming soon. Here’s what they said:

“Please note: In order to jumpstart the competition, invitations for the inaugural summer skirmish matches have already been sent. Stay tuned for more information on how you can qualify for an event.”

You. Yes, you! If you’ve been practicing your building with big dreams of winning cash by earning that Victory Royale, then this summer could be a serious life-changer.

There’s also never been a better time to jump back in and start practicing. Fortnite Season 5 kicks off tomorrow, and this next season is going to be a doozy! The team at EPIC Games has been teasing the next season with some cryptic (but badas) images that seem to confirm the rumors of a historically-themed narrative. Expect to see new events, outfits, emotes, and characters based on real world history, and expect those dimensional rifts to continue to bring the world of Fortnite and the real world closer together. “Worlds collide” is the tagline for Season 5, and it all starts tomorrow!

Get practicing, and we’ll see you all on the Battle Bus!