Fortnite Users Are Getting Hacked, Hundreds of Charges Reported

Everywhere gamers go it seems that either PUBG or Fortnite are the topic of conversation. With both popular battle royale titles doing more and more in the coming months to improve the game’s playstyle, it seems that not everything is rainbows and puppy dogs in either title – but especially not in the Fortnite camp.

Both the Epic Games forums and Reddit housed some serious complaints when players voiced their concern over recently revealed fraudulent charges, some of them amounting to hundreds and hundreds of dollars!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first message that popped on on Reddit provided an outline of charges and where they were seemingly coming from:

“Has anyone else had this issue? 2 days after purchasing the battle pass for season 3, I received 2 PayPal receipts/invoices 2 days later(Feb. 25), I found this a little odd and opened them up and noticed there were 2 purchases ($74.99 and $99.99) I definitely had not made. I disputed the charges via PayPal, but the following day they had cancelled/closed the dispute stating somewhere along the lines of “not finding evidence to refund.” That same day (Feb. 26) I received an email from Epic Games with their receipt and the purchase of a $99.99. I didn’t receive the receipt for the $74.99 purchase until recently (March 1). Here are the invoices. What I found even MORE odd was the Russian text in the descriptions of the purchases (I’m in the states). I submitted a ticket (Feb. 26) AND emailed epic billing(March 1) requesting refunds, haven’t heard anything yet. Just wanted to see if anyone had experienced this? I changed my passwords for Epic and even PayPal since the purchases occurred. Thanks for reading.”

Commenters immediately responded telling him to contact both his bank and Epic Games, to which Epic Games put out a notice that they are aware of this problem and are actively working on a fix. But this one comment was one of many and has been an ongoing issue for several weeks now.

Epic Games has said this about the issue, “We are aware of instances where users’ accounts have been compromised using well-known hacking techniques and are working to resolve these issues directly with those players affected. Any players who believe their account has been compromised should reach out to our player support immediately.”

With the two-factor authentication recently added, a feature that is not uncommon with online games, the security of personal info has been dramatically increased. If you yourself have experienced this, contact your bank immediately.