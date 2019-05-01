Fortnite’s Account Merge Feature Is Ending Soon

If you haven’t yet merged your Fortnite accounts between different platforms, the window of time to do so is closing with the account merge feature ending soon. The account merge feature was first added earlier in the year to give players time to unite their accounts as the game released on different platforms, but Epic Games is ending support for account merging requests on May 6th.

An announcement from Epic Games confirmed the feature’s end date and said it’d be coming to a close in May just two days before Season 9 starts. Anyone who’s interested in merging their accounts across various platforms can still do so until the feature is disabled, and any accounts which were in the process of being merged by May 6th will still be successfully merged so long as the request was submitted in time.

The Account Merge feature will be coming to an end on May 6, 2019. Be sure to submit a merge request prior to that date for any eligible accounts. Note: Any “In Progress” Account Merge requests will be completed as long as they’re submitted prior to May 6 https://t.co/PkxLcl5WnR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2019

When Epic Games first announced the account merging feature, it was the product of many requests from players who wanted to unite their accounts and share earned loot and cosmetics across the various platforms. By merging the accounts into one, it meant that players could share their skins, emotes, and other items as well as the V-Bucks between different accounts. There were some stipulations though that said eligible accounts must have had games played on them before a certain date, and depending on whether you played Battle Royale or Save the World, the features that were shared were different.

“For Battle Royale ONLY your cosmetic items will transfer from your secondary account,” Epic Games said when the feature was originally announced. “For Save the World ONLY your Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, Schematic/Survivor/Hero XP, evolution and Perk materials will transfer from your secondary account. Other items that will transfer are V-bucks and banners. All other items related to your Secondary Account will be lost when you begin Merging.”

