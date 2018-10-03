‘Fortnite’ Adds Custom Playground Mode LTM

Fortnite Season 6 has only just begun and though this patch is significantly smaller than the new season’s debut, it does offer something special for those that enjoy the Playground Mode.

According to Epic Games:

Added more options to Playground. Allowing you to change settings such as starting health, time of day, gravity, and more!

This comes after the inclusion of the new Chiller trap, which is way better than giving an enemy player the cold shoulder:

“Don’t get cold feet! Freeze your foes and slide around for a quick getaway,” boasts Epic Games alongside how the new item will actually work:

Chiller added. Common Trap. Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings. Drops in stacks of 3 in Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and floor loot. Applies icy feet to friends or foes, causing them to slide around with low friction.



The latest patch also included a few key bug fixes and game tweaks, all of which you can see below:

Made improvements to the motion controls for the Switch to make it feel more accurate and responsive.

Bug Fixes

Pets are now hidden along with your character when the camera is too close to you.

Toys now respect the streamer mode setting for player names in minigame messages.

Slightly increased the hitbox size on the Fancy Tomato to match its visual size.

The following adjustments have been made to Glider audio tells: Muffled the audio if there isn’t a clear line of sight between you other gliding players.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where incorrect audio would play when a teammate was eliminated.

Added star ratings to the UI elements of all trap items.

Even mobile saw a little work:

Fixed an issue where players occasionally couldn’t interact with items.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”