‘Fortnite’ Adds Heavy AR Gun, More Weapon Changes

The latest update for Epic Games’ Fortnite is now live and brings with it more Limited Time Modes, new weapons, balance changes, and more. For those looking for some artilliary that packs a mean punch, the Heavy AR gun is the one for you!

“This weapon packs a punch,” boasted the studio in their latest blog update. “Carry your team with the brand new Heavy Assault Rifle.” In addition to the new weapon, the Pumpkin Launcher has also disappeared now that Halloween is over, as well as a reduced spawn rate for the Balloons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the latest patch:

Heavy Assault Rifle Can be found in floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops Available in Rare, Epic and Legendary Variants Deals 44 / 46 / 48 damage 3.75 Fire Rate Has a magazine size of 25

The Pumpkin Launcher has been reverted back to the standard Rocket Launcher.

We’ve reduced the spawn rate of Balloons from 12.2% to 2.3%.

For those more interested in the weapons in Epic’s Save the World mode, here’s what the latest patch had to outline for the new quest reward:

The Candy Corn LMG is now available as a quest reward from Fortnitemares Part 2.

A heavy, festive weapon with a huge magazine full of candy shaped bullets. Most effective at mid-range engagements when aiming down sights from a fixed position.

Weapon Perk: Eliminating enemies with this weapon can spawn healing candy pickups.



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about the latest weapon, and what would you like to see in future updatesT? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for the latest season, Epic Games describes their latest: “Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

You can also catch up on everything that is new in Fortnite with our Community Hub right here, including patch notes, leaks, cosplay, fan feedback, and tons more! Happy gaming!