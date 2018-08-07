Fortnite Adds New Steady Storm Limited Time Mode

Another week, another update from the team over at Epic Games for their wildly popular online title Fortnite. Patch 5.20 brings with it a new weapon, new challenges for the Save the World mode, and some pretty interesting nerfs to particular in-game features. What else is new, however, is a just revealed Limited Time Mode makes that deadly storm even more fatal.

Limited Time Modes are a fantastic way to break up the generic play experience in Fortnite. It’s a specific mode that is only available for a short amount of time, usually offering specific challenges and a unique arsenal when approaching gameplay. It’s a great way to keep the online title fresh and the Steady Storm Limited Time Mode aims to keep players on their toes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Steady Storm, there are no safe zones, making it imperative that players pay close attention to the map at all times with the objective of aiming for the center. The stakes are high, but the reward is great, and whoever takes all will have some serious bragging rights with other players.

According to the most recent patch notes from Epic Games:

“Steady Storm has one constantly moving storm closing in on the island. Stay ahead of it and take down the other players to earn a Victory Royale!”

What to expect:

One Storm that closes in over the course of 15 minutes.

There are no safe zone circles. Keep an eye on the map to predict where the Storm will close in.

The Storm does 10 damage per second.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) and Challenges are tracked in this mode.

Pretty self-explanatory and the stats for individual players will be monitored. It’s the perfect way to tally up against other players and show off those skills – just, don’t drop your focus. That storm is deadlier than ever and all it takes is not paying attention for a few moments to cost you that win.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s also coming to Android devices soon, though a specific date has yet to be set at this time. Don’t forget to check out our Fortnite community hub right here to catch up on the latest and greatest news for all things Battle Royale!