Fortnite Adds New Weapon, Dual Pistols

We’ve got a new Playground Mode and tons of new cosmetic items to look forward to with the latest update to hit Epic Games‘ Fortnite, and it’s definitely a lively patch. From new heroes for the Save the World mode, to a more creative spin on being able to work with the game’s building mechanics, v4.5 is bringing with it a lot of enjoyment to fans of the hit online game. In addition to all of the new items dropping, players can also get down on some Dual Pistols action, as these are the latest weapon to drop in-game.

Dual Pistols Added

Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 41-43 base damage.

Uses Medium Ammo.

Shoots both pistols with one pull of the trigger.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Supply Drops.

Does not use first shot accuracy.

In addition to the new weapon, there have also been significant adjustments to some of the already established items in-game – including the Shopping Carts:

Significant jumps that are landed with the Shopping Cart now appear in the elimination feed (height, distance, and time).

Weapon damage to structures now correctly scales with rarity.

Shotgun damage to structures has been reduced by 50% for Pump Shotgun, and 25% for both Tactical Shotgun and Heavy Shotgun.

Explosions now damage all structures within range, whether or not they are visible from the explosion center.

We’re making the following changes to further solidify the identities and strengths of Tactical and Silenced SMGs. Tactical SMG Removed first shot accuracy. Increased base accuracy by 25%. Lowered the sprinting accuracy penalty by 15%. Lowered the ADS bonus by 10 %. Increased damage by +2. Silenced SMG Increased base accuracy by 10%. Increased ADS accuracy bonus by 20%. Increased damage by +2.

Shotgun ammo now drops in stacks of 4 instead of 5.

Grenade Launcher visuals have been temporarily changed to shoot fireworks instead. This is a cosmetic change only.

As far as bug fixes go:

Boogie Bomb explosions are no longer blocked by vehicles.

Thermal Scoped Rifle will now consistently exhibit intended accuracy while in scoped in.

Clingers can no longer stick to players through the ceiling or floor.

Spike traps placed on a ceiling no longer damage players on the floor above.

The Thermal Scoped Rifle no longer highlights opened chests.

Weapons will no longer appear to fire while switching weapons under certain network conditions.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!