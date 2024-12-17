Fortnite Getting a Skibidi Toilet Crossover

UPDATE: Following publication, the official Fortnite X/Twitter account posted three emojis: a toilet, a plunger, and a video camera. The post also contains tomorrow’s date, seemingly confirming that the Skibidi Toilet collaboration will happen on December 18th. Original story follows below.

The next Fortnite collaboration has apparently leaked online, and it’s definitely going to raise some eyebrows among the player community. According to prominent leaker @SpushFNBR on X/Twitter, a Skibidi Toilet collaboration will be available in Fortnite on Wednesday, December 18th. Apparently, players can expect a Plungerman skin for 1,500 V-Bucks, which will be accompanied by a LEGO version. A Pickaxe based on Plungerman’s plunger will be available for 800 V-Bucks, and a Skibidi Toilet Back Bling will cost 600 V-Bucks. Diehard Skibidi Toilet fans can get all of this content in a bundle that will cost 2,200 V-Bucks.

When it comes to leaks for Fortnite or any other game, readers should always take them with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, @SpushFNBR tends to be a very reliable source, and they also seem pretty confident on their sourcing for this one. In a follow-up post, the leaker said that this is “actually real” and shared what appears to be part of a press release from Epic Games about the collaboration. As far as leaks go, this one seems like a pretty safe bet, and we should know for certain if this is happening tomorrow.

an image from the skibidi toilet web series

Naturally, this leak has led to a lot of surprise and disbelief among the Fortnite community. The silliness of Skibidi Toilet has a lot of fans scratching their heads, with many wondering why this took precedence over other potential collaborations. X/Twitter user @NotKokatsona noted that “our first collab with Valve characters wasn’t Half Life or Team Fortress 2. It was this.” That’s kind of hard to believe, and it’s easy to see why some Fortnite users might be unhappy with the crossover.

The one nice thing about Fortnite collaborations is that Epic Games tends to add so many of them that it’s hard to get too upset over one getting added over another. At this point, it’s just a matter of time before the company has added content based on just about every major IP on the planet. Given that, a Skibidi Toilet collaboration was bound to happen at some point, and Epic Games can hardly be blamed for jumping on the bandwagon. At the very least, the company is getting in on the trend while it’s popular, rather than after it’s lost steam. The move might also be an attempt to compete with Roblox, where Skibidi Toilet content is a common sight.

While Epic Games seems to have no hesitation about adding Skibidi Toilet content to Fortnite, Gearbox Software seems to be actively avoiding just that. Coincidentally, narrative director Sam Winkler recently noted on X/Twitter that “if the word skibidi ships in the game under my watch I’m gonna cry real tears.” The developers are making a real effort to pull back on the toilet humor from past games, so players shouldn’t expect any Skibidi Toilet references when Borderlands 4 is released next year.

Are you excited about Skibidi Toilet coming to Fortnite this week? Do you plan on spending any V-Bucks on this collaboration content?