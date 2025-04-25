Fortnite Reveals First Look at Star Wars Galactic Battle Pass

Star Wars is returning to Fortnite with a brand new Galactic Battle pass and more, just in time for May 4th, Star Wars Day. While fans have seen a good bit of the upcoming Star Wars content, players are finally getting a first look at the Star Wars battle pass. It isn’t clear if this is a full takeover for Season 3 for Chapter 6 of Fortnite, or if it is a mini-season. Regardless, Star Wars is taking over Fortnite and fans have high expectations considering the previous Star Wars crossovers and current crossover content. So far, Epic Games has done a great job hyping it up, and this battle pass is already looking good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official look at Fortnite’s Star Wars battle pass revealed characters like Darth Sidious, General Grievous, Poe Dameron, and more. The Wookie Team Leader has certainly created some nightmare fuel, and a new OG character is also included. However, one thing in the battle pass teaser has fans extremely excited: lightsaber pickaxes.

This Battle Pass will make a fine addition to my collection! pic.twitter.com/aUlSKkqmIO — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 25, 2025

Epic Games has continuously refused to add light sabers as a pick axe cosmetic, instead adding them as weapons players can pick up. Fans have asked repeatedly to make light sabers a pick axe, and many are hopeful this battle pass will do just that.

In addition to the Star Wars battle pass, Fortnite’s map will feature Star Wars-themed points of interest. Players can explore and fight around locations like the Resistance Base, First Order Base, and even Vader Samurai’s Solitude.

Fans can also expect new weapons or items based on Star Wars as well, maybe even vehicles. This has the potential to be one of the biggest crossovers for Fortnite and Star Wars, and fans are eager to discover what’s new, starting with the Galactic Battle pass.