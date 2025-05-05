5 Things Only Star Wars Fans Will Notice in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3

Fortnite has never been shy about crossing universes, but Chapter 6, Season 3 is basically a love letter to Star Wars fans with eagle eyes and lore-level memory. Sure, lightsabers and Rebel skins are cool, but the real fun is in the sneaky details.

This season is packed with Easter eggs hiding in plain (outer) space. If you’re a casual player or a full-blown Force disciple, here are 5 things only true Star Wars fans will notice in Fortnite. Spoiler: you’ll never look at a llama the same way again.

AT-AT Gets a Tasty Tribute at “Eat-Eat”

Near Brutal Boxcars, tucked into the mountainside, there’s a quirky restaurant called “Eat-Eat.” Star Wars fans will instantly recognize the play on words: the sign cleverly bolds “AT-AT,” referencing the iconic All Terrain Armored Transport walkers that first stomped their way onto Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Inside, it gets better. One of the restaurant’s posters features a spud-tastic parody named “Darth Taters.” It’s a tongue-in-cheek nod to Darth Vader, proving Fortnite’s devs know how to blend food and fandom. This little spot might be easy to overlook, but for Star Wars fans, it’s a five-star Easter egg. Would you like to supersize your rebellion?

Tauntaun Throwback

Remember that Empire Strikes Back moment where Luke Skywalker nearly froze on Hoth, and Han Solo saved him by slicing open a Tauntaun for a makeshift sleeping bag? It’s one of those scenes you never forget. Well, Fortnite’s got a cheeky nod to that frosty moment… just without the guts.

Scattered around the map, you might stumble upon a special kind of loot llama, one you can actually hide inside. Yep, Fortnite took the Tauntaun moment and turned it into tactical cover. While it’s less gross and way more cartoony, the reference is clear. It’s a clever crossover that Star Wars fans will catch instantly, and everyone else will just think, “Cool, a llama to hide in.”

Mos Eisley Cantina

Out in the southeast corner of the map at Outpost Enclave, there’s a suspiciously familiar watering hole that’ll make any Star Wars fan do a double-take. Yep, that’s the Mos Eisley Cantina, or at least a loving tribute to it. The same rough-around-the-edges charm, dim lighting, and you’re-about-to-get-blasted feeling are all here. You half expect Greedo to be lurking in a booth, or a band of Bith musicians to start playing that iconic tune.

From chilling with your squad to casing the place for loot, this spot oozes Star Wars nostalgia. The details, grimy walls, curved architecture, and sketchy corners are all perfect nods. It’s the kind of place where you definitely want to keep your blaster close and your emotes ready.

Han Solo’s Blaster

One of the coolest weapons doesn’t just pack a punch, it packs history. The DL-44 blaster pistol, available as loot, is the same model famously used by Han Solo himself. Originally owned by Tobias Beckett and later customized by Han, the DL-44 is a symbol of scoundrel swagger and galactic rebellion.

Fortnite’s version stays true to the source: powerful output and that unmistakable silhouette any Star Wars fan could ID from a mile away. Sure, it’s a solid weapon in-game, but wielding it just feels cooler when you know its legacy. If you’re racking up eliminations with this blaster, just remember: you’re carrying on Han’s tradition of shooting first (and asking questions never).

R2 and R5 Droids Are Partying at the Cantina

Blink and you might miss it, but if you hang around the Mos Eisley Cantina long enough, you’ll spot some very familiar droids vibing at the bar. The R2 and R5 series astromech droids are just chilling there like they’re regulars.

R2 units, like our beloved R2-D2, are iconic for their dome-shaped heads and beeping sass, while R5s are like their budget-friendly cousins. Industrial Automaton made both, but only one got to ride shotgun with Luke Skywalker. Their inclusion is more than just fan service, it’s a deep-cut nod to the droid lore that built the Star Wars universe. Even astromechs need a night out.