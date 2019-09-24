New Fortnite Update Tweaks Aiming and Controller Sensitivity, Adds Combine Playlist

In what is sure to be a controversial move that’ll further stoke the flames between those folks that play with mouse and keyboard vs. controllers, Fortnite is set to significantly update aiming and controller sensitivity in an upcoming patch. This includes a totally reworked sensistivy options screen for controllers, and the removal of target snapping in addition to a new playlist, The Combine, which will allow players to test out all of these updated options.

The full news item from Epic Games basically provides a giant set of patch notes as it relates to the upcoming controller setting changes for v10.40. We won’t replicate those here, like we sometimes do with the normal patch notes, but the gist of it is: there’s a whole, whole lot more customization across a variety of different factors like whether players are aiming down sights or just want to fiddle with basic sensitivity.

Our upcoming v10.40 update improves Aim Assist and Sensitivity settings for controllers and adds The Combine to test your skill! Read the full details here.https://t.co/Y8Oj2LkJ6L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2019

But the new aim assist stuff is what might really dominate the bulk of the conversation. There’s obviously no telling just how much this might change the in-game dynamic until it actually releases, but it’s absolutely a significant change, and could involve a learning curve for everyone that’s played in the previous versions of the game, and that’s not even account for all the other big changes coming in v10.40.

“We’ve implemented a new aim assist system that calculates targets in screen space, which allows a more consistent feel regardless of that target’s range,” Epic Games states in the blog post. “This new system applies different aim assist strengths based on that target’s distance from the reticle. Aim Assist now tracks multiple targets and will apply assistance based on a weighting algorithm. This will help in situations where new targets can steal aim assist away from an existing target already being focused on. We have also removed the ability to use target snapping (aka “Left trigger spam”). With these new Aim Assist improvements, we no longer feel it’s necessary. Lastly, crosshairs now turn red while pointed at an enemy target that is within effective range, which is anytime before damage drop-off is applied.”

