‘Fortnite’: All Pirate Camp Locations

Fortnite Season 8 is in full swing and for many, this season’s Battle Pass was free giving even more players an opportunity to earn some sweet rewards while completing specific challenges and showing everyone else who is boss. One of this week’s challenges is finding all of the Pirate Camp locations, and since many other players are doing the same — we wanted to make it a little bit easier.

For those looking to get this particular challenge done quickly, we’ve marked the location of the various camps on the map below. This makes it easier to come up with a game plan while staying alive in those quests for Battle Stars:

Visit each location and boom, you’re done! But, there are more challenges ahead. Ready to see what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Visit all Pirate Camps (7)

Search Chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction (7)

Stage 1: Deal damage with a Shotgun and an Explosive weapon in a single match (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow (3)

Use a Volcano Vent in different matches (5)

Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive weapon (3)

Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent (200)

For now, Fortnite season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

Need a little additional help? Hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!