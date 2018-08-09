Fortnite Android Beta Now Live, How to Get the Exclusive Galaxy Skin

Finally! Though Fortnite has been available on iOS devices for awhile now, it’s now Android users’ time to jump into the game! The team over at Epic Games and Samsung announced the good word during Samsung Unpacked 2018 — though there is a catch. It won’t be available for all Android users just yet, only those with a Samsung Galaxy. That being said, Samsung users have a pretty nifty Galaxy exclusive skin that we leaked earlier this week!

Here’s what you need to know about the latest beta and the new skin. Firstly, the Android beta is only available for Samsung Galaxy users at this time, though it will roll out for all at a later date. To get that shiny new skin, it will only be available for those that purchased a brand new Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 — a bummer for those that already have a Galaxy device, but nice to know that Galaxy users have first dibs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently supported devices:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

For those that don’t have a Galaxy device, you can sign up for the Android beta test right here. “We’ll start rolling out access to players as we work on supporting a wider variety of devices in the next few days. Players will be granted access in waves to Fortnite Battle Royale, and will be sent instructions on how to download and play!”

According to the Epic Games blog, here are the other devices the Android Beta will be playable on:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices. Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know.