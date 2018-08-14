Fortnite: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Versions Go Head-to-Head in New Video

Fortnite is one of the most accessible games out there. With its availability on both Android and iOS systems now, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – it’s only naturally to be curious as to which platform runs the best. With the cartoon, smooth graphics it’s not necessarily an instant win for PC players because it’s not terribly demanding but with all of the performance issues with Fortnite Android, now’s a perfect time to break down the graphical differences between systems. In this case, it’s mobile versus the Nintendo Switch.

The latest video comes from the tech connoisseurs over at Digital Foundry and breaks down everything Fortnite fans need to know about how the game operates. With both being available on portable platforms, it makes the Battle Royale title the perfect gaming experience to take on the go. But which one is better? The hybrid console from the Big N, or its smartphone counter part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned in the video above, the ports to mobile platforms “borders on miraculous” with how well the smaller systems handle it. With so many Nintendo fans hoping, and now getting, for the game’s success on the handheld, it is interested to see how the two on-the-go versions stack up to one another.

Though Digital Foundry’s Rich mentioned that the Android version far surpassed his expectations with how smooth it was – mobile just can’t hold a candle to Nintendo Switch. That’s to be expected, really, but honestly? The gamers win in this scenario because across platforms, it really did stay true to the frame rate lock which ultimately provides the smoothest experience possible.

Keep in mind as well that the beta for Fortnite Android only went live at the tale end of last week, so bugs and fixes are still very much in their discovery state. As weeks go on and more feedback is collected, the overall experience will be much more enhanced and ready for those to enjoy.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and some Android devices. Which one is your preferred platform? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!