Fortnite Boss Reveals Potential Return to iOS App Store

Over a year ago, Apple booted Fortnite off of the iOS App Store after the game’s developer, Epic Games, implemented a new feature that would allow the studio to receive money from customers rather than having to go through Apple. The ordeal prompted a lawsuit from Epic, which has then been transpiring over the course of 2021. As of today, the court ruling on that case has now come down, with Epic boss Tim Sweeney now providing more insight into when Fortnite may be coming back to iOS platforms.

In a message on Twitter after the court ruling came in, Sweeney informed Fortnite fans that it still doesn’t know exactly when the battle royale shooter might be coming back to iOS devices. Although Epic’s case resulted in some major changes for the future of mobile gaming on iOS, Sweeney himself declined to call it a win for his own company. Still, he did hint that Fortnite itself may be coming back to the App Store in the near future. “Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers,” he said on Twitter.

Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

At this point in time, it’s hard to know when Sweeney’s demands will be met. Even though the court ruled today that Apple has to allow companies alternative methods of making in-app purchases other than directly going through the App Store (which is set to take hold beginning in early December), it’s hard to know if Epic will be able to bring back Fortnite at this same point in time. Still, after a year of being gone from iOS devices, it very much seems like one of the world’s most popular games is well on its way to coming back to the App Store at some point down the road.

