Fortnite Apple TV Leak Prompts Response From EPIC Games

Earlier today we shared a leak that reported Fortnite making its way over onto the Apple TV operating system. This information was datamined from within the game’s files and had many excited to see the accessibility of this record-breaking online game expand even further. Unfortunately it seems that the news was premature as Epic Games addresses the rumor head on.

Epic Games told Cnet in response to the recent rumors that the coding found in the initial leak “References to TVOS in the Fortnite files are the result of general Unreal Engine support for the Apple TV platform.” At this time, they are no planning on porting the game over to the Apple TV services. Could it happen in the future? Absolutely, but they were clear that the leak, at this moment, is not an accurate reflection of their current plans.

As we mentioned previously in our initial report, Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm. Whether you are an active player or not is really irrelevant, Epic Games’ online title is everywhere. Even mainstream media can’t seem to stop talking about it and its garnered an almost cult-like following.

From its cartoonish, simplistic style, to its “we just want to have fun” mantra, it’s not hard to see why Fortnite has skyrocketed to success. The online game continues to expand its borders, each time met with immense success. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be slowing down any time soon, and with the Battle Royale version being completely free to play, if you haven’t donned that silly skin yet and hopped into the arena for that Victory Royale — now is the perfect time to do just that!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.