Fortnite Insider Teases New Arcane Collab

It looks like Epic Games is planning another collaboration for Fortnite which ties into the League of Legends TV series Arcane. Within the past year, Fortnite and Arcane crossed over when the popular battle royale game received two new skins for the characters Jinx and Vi. And while some fans wondered if this collab would ever return in the future, it very much looks like that's going to happen.

According to Fortnite insider HYPEX, new Arcane content will be coming back to Fortnite at a time in the future. Specifically, this report claims that the character Mel will be getting a new character skin that players can use in Fortnite. Finer details associated with when Mel might be added to Fortnite were not given, but HYPEX did specify that this information comes from a source that has had accurate scoops in the past. As such, there's a good chance that the information that has been relayed here will prove to be true in the long run.

The next Fortnite x Arcane League of Legends collab is set to be Mel 🔥 This is according to 2 different sources that were correct multiple times! pic.twitter.com/QEGDXdaRer — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

While the addition of Mel to Fortnite might excite many Arcane fans, this potential collab also surely indicates that Jinx and Vi will be returning to the Item Shop before long. In the past, Epic Games has often used repeat collaborations with the same companies and franchises as a way of adding back skins and other accessories to the Item Shop that have previously gone away. So if you're someone who didn't happen to grab the Jinx or Vi skins in Fortnite the first time around, you should have another opportunity at some point.

For now, Fortnite is currently in the midst of Season 3 for what Epic is calling Chapter 3 of the battle royale title. This Season is set to continue into September at which point Fortnite should be getting a number of notable changes once again.

How would you feel about Epic Games teaming up with Riot Games once again to add more Arcane content to Fortnite? And would you look to buy this Mel skin for yourself assuming that it does appear in the Item Shop? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.