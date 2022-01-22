Fortnite Officially Adds Vi Arcane Skin

Following a new leak earlier this week, Epic Games has now confirmed that it’s officially adding a skin based on Vi from the League of Legends TV series Arcane to Fortnite. Vi’s addition to the popular battle royale title makes her the second character from Arcane to have now come to Fortnite alongside her sister Jinx. And best of all, if you missed out on buying Jinx in Fortnite the first time around, she is also returning to the Item Shop today as well.

As a whole, Vi is set to appear in the Fortnite Item Shop later today, January 22, at 7pm EDT/4pm PDT. Vi will be available to purchase as an individual skin, but will also release as part of a larger Arcane set. This bundle will include Vi’s skin, a toy bunny rabbit piece of Back Bling, the Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe, and an emote that shows her boxing prowess. In addition, if you buy this full Vi bundle, you’ll also receive a unique loading screen that features both Vi and Jinx.

From the streets of Zaun to the Island, another fierce @LeagueofLegends fighter is here to join @arcaneshow Jinx… pic.twitter.com/4G66yItLpv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2022

As mentioned, Jinx is also set to make her return to the Fortnite Item Shop today as well alongside her big sister. This marks the first time since Jinx’s release in early November 2021 that she has become available for sale within Fortnite again. Just like the first time around, Jinx will be available to buy as an individual skin, but also boasts has a number of other goodies that can be snagged if you purchase her larger bundle. These additional items include the Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe, and the lobby music Playground. And much like Vi, if you buy JInx’s own bundle, you’ll also get a unique loading screen to go along with the Jinxed spray.

Are you going to look to pick up Vi or Jinx in Fortnite for yourself when they hit the Item Shop later tdoay? And which characters from Arcane or League of Legends would you like to see come to Fortnite down the road?