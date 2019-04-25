Fortnite Avengers: Endgame Skins Are Now Live

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters tonight, but Fortnite players can get into the spirit early by joining in on Epic’s new limited time mode, and there are plenty of slick Marvel skins to get for your heroes too. The first new skin set is already available in the item shop, which features a Black Widow skin and a Widow themed backpack. You can also grab the Widow’s Bite harvesting tool, which looks like one of her electroshock batons. Also available is the Widow’s Pack Back Bling. The Widow outfit costs 1500 v bucks while the Widow’s Bite costs 800.

There’s also an Avengers Quinjet Glider that you can win by completing the Avengers: Endgame challenges, and that’s in addition to the weapons you can wield like Hawkeye’s Bow, Thor’s Stormbreaker, Captain America’s Shield, and Iron Man’s Gauntlets. These are just the first of several more skins to come, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for more updates.

Fans can take these new items into battle as part of Epic’s new Endgame mode, which puts your heroes against Thanos and his Chitauri army as they hunt for the Infinity Stones. You can play on either side of the battle, and if you’re the heroes you will need to stop the army’s advance as soon as possible, as with each stone claimed Thanos’ allies will only get stronger. You can find the full rundown on the mode below.

Endgame Mode Details

– Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

– Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

– On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

– Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

– Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

– The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

– Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

– Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

– The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

– Thanos has a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack, and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down.

– Each time an Infinity Stone is claimed, Thanos’ abilities grow more powerful and the Chitauri gain health.

– Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000)

– Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only)

– Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled

– Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6

– Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3

– Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

– If Thanos is eliminated from the match, another Chitauri will become him after a short wait (unless Thanos is the last one standing).

– If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

– The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

