Fortnite’s New Avengers: Endgame Mode Features A Stan Lee Tribute

Today after multiple teases, Marvel and Epic Games dropped the most epic crossover video games will see this year: Fortnite x Avengers: Endgame. For those that missed it: today a new Avengers limited-time mode was added to Fortnite alongside a variety of other Avengers-themed content. And quietly hiding in all of this crossover content is a tribute to the legendary and late Stan Lee. More specifically, Fortnite’s victory screen in the mode features Lee’s signature comic book column sign off: “Excelsior!”

“I used to have a lot of expressions that I would end my comic book columns with: Hang Loose, Face Front, ‘Nuff Said, and I found that the competition was always imitating them and using them,” said Stan Lee to Men’s Health while speaking about the origins of the catchphrase. “So, I said I’m going to get one expression that they’re not going to know what it means, and they won’t know how to spell it. And that’s where excelsior came from, and they never did take up on it, thank goodness.

As you would expect, Marvel Fans were impressed and touched by the small Easter egg.

OMG I shedded a tear in class and didn’t want to but look… Stan Lee gets his quote in the game.. Excelsior 😥 Even remembered in a video game love you you two @Marvel X @FortniteGame — UnknownGamer827 (@UnknownGamer827) April 25, 2019

I just noticed it says “Excelsior” at the bottom of the win game screen. That’s a nice touch @FortniteGame. Rest In Peace Stan Lee… — Maverick (@MaverickGamer97) April 25, 2019

The fact that it says “Excelsior!” At the bottom of the victory screen int the new Endgame mode is great. Was actually surprised and touched deeply by it. Thank you @FortniteGame for putting that little tribute to @TheRealStanLee — I’m too broke to afford Joker (@SWOI54) April 25, 2019

