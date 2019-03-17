‘Fortnite’ Baller Bug Is Unexpectedly Eliminating Players

Fortnite players who’ve been trying out the new vehicle called The Baller might’ve encountered a bug that’s causing players to be eliminated when they least suspect it, though it’s the ones piloting The Baller who are being eliminated. The Baller lets players jump from lofty heights without worrying about fall damage, but it appears the bug that’s currently affecting the vehicle makes it so that the fall damage is applied when a player exits The Baller. In some cases, that’s more than enough to eliminate a player or cause them to go down.

The player below shared evidence of this bug on Reddit that showed them in the driver’s seat of a Baller while they waited on a supply drop to land nearby. Showcasing the power of The Baller by boosting and grappling up to various heights, the player jumped off a platform into what wasn’t an insignificant drop before rolling down the hill. Once in position to receive the loot from the sky, the player exited the vehicle only to find that they’d received 92 damage from what can only be assumed was the fall damage that would’ve been applied had they not been in the vehicle at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging from the comments within the thread that contained the video, this isn’t the first time this problem has afflicted players who try to use The Baller. Others said that the same thing has happened to them, sometimes when they were in the last few moments of a game. Epic Games has not yet commented on the stat of The Baller and the fall damage bug that appears to be affecting the vehicle, though the developer’s likely already aware of the issue judging from the amount of reports that have been shared already.

The Baller was first added just a few days ago when Epic Games released the latest update for Fortnite, so this would’ve been the first week that players have gotten to extensively test the limits of the vehicle. It’s got a Grappler stuck to the front of it to let players pull of some wrecking ball-like maneuvers and protects its users from damage until broken, or at least it’s supposed to unless that damage comes from a fall. If Epic Games is aware of the issue and a fix is planned, an update might be released this week to resolve the bug.

Thanks, Dexerto.