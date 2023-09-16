Fortnite Fans Expecting New DC Skins for Batman Day

Fortnite fans think we may be getting some new DC and Batman skins for Batman Day. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and has amassed one of the biggest player bases of any active game. It's free to play and ropes people in with its engaging, unique gameplay and the fact it boasts a lot of major pop culture crossovers. Fortnite essentially went from a tower-defense game to a battle royale game to a virtual toybox in the span of a couple of short years. It's pretty impressive what Epic has created, but it has also created sky-high expectations for fans. Sometimes it's hard to match them, but Epic has remained committed to delivering a stellar experience for fans.

Now, with Batman Day arriving on September 16th, fans are expecting new DC content. Numerous DC heroes have appeared in Fortnite over the years via various crossovers and content updates, but there are rumblings that more is on the way. The likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and of course, Batman have appeared in Fortnite over the years and have come with tons of variant skins. Ahead of Batman Day, Fortnite leaker Shiina reported that two new DC sections were added to the game's API. No one's quite sure what this could be, but fans speculate that it means there will be new skins. Some are hoping for a skin based on Robert Pattinson's Batman suit, a Robin skin, a Bane skin, and a number of other things. Whether or not any of this will actually happen remains to be seen, but we'll likely find out sometime tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Tomorrow is the official Batman Day, and Fortnite has added 2 more DC sections to its API than usual, which means we'll probably be getting 1-2 new DC skins soon... 👀



Which skins would you like to see? I'm hoping for Robin & Bane! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/unlMpPJzAz — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 15, 2023

There are already a plethora of Batman-related skins and items in Fortnite. There are skins based on different comic versions of the character, one based on The Dark Knight suit, and various villains like Joker have even popped up in the game. Whatever DC adds, it should be a welcome addition as the Batman mythos is quite extensive and has plenty to pull from across film, television, comics, and even other video games such as the Arkham franchise.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Returns to Theaters for Batman Day

Batman Day will have plenty of other festivities outside of Fortnite. If you're looking to do a movie marathon of some of your favorite Batman movies, you may want to check the showtimes at your local theater. AMC, Cinemark, and other chains across the United States are hosting screenings for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. It seems like this will only be for September 16th and each movie will only be shown once throughout the day, so if you're interested, hit up your local theater's website and see if you can get tickets.