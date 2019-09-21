Fortnite x Batman Joker Item Leaked

Today, Epic Games officially revealed Fortnite x Batman and made the crossover live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Highlighting the crossover is the addition of Gotham City to the map, multiple skins (including two Batman skins), and a slab of cosmetic items that include new backblings, pickaxes, and more. The crossover is one of the biggest Fortnite has ever featured, and is its first partnership with DC Comics. So, as you’d expect, fans are loving it. That said, many fans are also wondering one thing: where’s Joker? While Batman and Catwoman are in the new crossover, there’s no signs of Joker, but, well, that could be changing very soon.

In the newest update to the battle royale game, new files have been added by Epic Games, and what do these files contain? Oh, just a reference to the Joker. More specifically, there’s a Joker-themed item currently in the game’s files, which seems to suggest the Batman villain will show up at some point.

The item in question seems to be some type of jammer that can be placed on objects. It’s unclear what exactly the item does, but it has the Joker colors and a Joker card on it. Now, this doesn’t outright confirm we’ll be getting a Joker skin, but it does at least hint at it. Further, it confirms that there’s more content for this crossover coming.

HOLD UP!!

we are getting a “Jam” ?? that can be placed on walls too.. but peep the face on it! pic.twitter.com/u81EqNnDOy — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

Presumably, over the next week or two more crossover content will be added. In addition to this item, there’s other Batman-themed content that has leaked via in-game files, and it also hasn’t shown up yet.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports. However, you’d assume PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports are in the works, and it remains possible that the game will eventually come to Google Stadia and Apple Arcade as well.

