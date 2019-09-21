Fortnite x Batman Reveals Multiple Batman Skins

UPDATE: The official Fortnite x Batman trailer has been revealed, confirming many of the leaked cosmetics. You can watch it here. Meanwhile, for more details and media on the crossover, click here.

ORIGINAL: Today, ahead of the official unveiling of Forntite x Batman, our first look at the Batman skins coming to the game soon have been revealed alongside a slab of other Batman-themed cosmetics that will soon be in the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle-royale game. Epic Games hasn’t officially revealed said cosmetics, but they’ve been datamined from the game’s new files. More specifically, two Batman skins have been revealed, one that sports a more iconic Batman look, and the other which looks a bit more modern. In addition to this, backblings have been datamined, including a Batman cape players can wear. Further, a Batman pickaxe has been datamined, as well as a better look at the previously leaked Catwoman skin.

The leaks appear to still be pouring in, but what has surfaced can be seen below, courtesy of well-known Fortnite dataminer FortTroy:

The batman skin pic.twitter.com/APDXl24U2P — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 21, 2019

Leaked Pickaxes pic.twitter.com/QMUUp1yVhO — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 21, 2019

Leaked Backblings pic.twitter.com/h6bRk3PlK1 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 21, 2019

The Catwoman skin will have a ”No Visor” variant. pic.twitter.com/zh47TsGIKq — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 21, 2019

Also, the preview of the Batman Music Pack pic.twitter.com/Mhq2rerJVE — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 21, 2019

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.