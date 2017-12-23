Fortnite: Battle Royale Gets Jiggy With It In New Boogie Bomb Update

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a boogie bomb update for Fortnite‘s Battle Royale!? Nothing says holiday festivities quite like a decorate grenade, and this Boogie Bomb practically sings the Christmas Carols itself.

Here’s what the new update entails courtesy of Epic Games and their “get on with yo bad self” vibes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Get in the holiday spirit with another Battle Royale update, incoming Dec. 23, 11:00am Eastern Time (16:00 GMT) . Throw a party with the Boogie bomb and rocket ride to victory all in the new Limited Time Mode, High Explosives. The High Explosives LTM is available Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.”

Thrown like a normal grenade, but this explosion is dazzling. Any players inside the blast radius are forced to dance. When boogie dancing, you are prevented from building, firing weapons, or using items.

Drops in stacks of 1 with a stack limit of 10

Uncommon

Can be found in treasure chests and supply drops

HIGH EXPLOSIVES

Weapons are limited to only … Snowball Launchers, Rocket Launchers and all types of Grenades.

Traps are disabled.

Regular consumables are still available.

This Limited Time event is available on Dec 28 and ends on Jan 2

For those unfamiliar with the world of Fortnite and all its wonders:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the FREE 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One & Mac.”