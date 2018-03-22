Fortnite Battle Royale on Mobile Surpasses $1.5 Million in One Week

Epic Games made a huge splash when they announced that Fortnite Battle Royale was coming to mobile devices. The invites are out and players are diving right in on their iOS devices. We’ve gotten a few rounds ourselves over here at the WWG office and honestly – it runs like a dream, surprisingly enough. And even though PUBG has just released their own mobile port of their battle royale game, you just can’t stop that Fortnite train.

With having only been out for just over a week and only available via invite and on the iOS platform, the game has still amassed over 1.5 million dollars in that short amount of time, according to reports! But if the game is free? Where is all of that money coming from?

Just like the console and PC counterpart, there are in-app purchases available to players. This includes those incredibly weird (and fun) cosmetic items that gamers can buy to trick out their toon how they see fit. It’s completely voluntary and in no way hinders your play experience other than blinding your enemies with that sweet, sweet style.

Fortnite Battle Royale took the gaming world by storm when it busted its way onto the market at the peak of PUBG infamy. Though its initial launch was rife with controversy, many calling the online game a copy cat to its chicken dinner counterpart, opinions quickly changed when players saw how different it truly was and how dedicated Epic Games were to the community. With new modes, events, and gear on a weekly basis, it wasn’t hard for Epic to win fans over and break a few records themselves.

When the title made its way over to mobile devices, it quickly filled a hole that was left behind. PUBG, at the time the Battle Royale mode was implemented, was only available on PC. This left a battle royale vacuum on console devices. Now that Fortnite is enabling cross-platform play, including the mobile port, it’s easy to see why so many are excited about each Epic Games success.

Is the mobile game worth it?

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, yes! It runs way better than I could have possibly expected and though the touch controls took a little getting used to, it wasn’t anything unmanageable. If Fortnite just really isn’t your shtick, PUBG’s mobile title has also been confirmed to be making its Western debut in the near future. You can learn all about that mobile chicken dinner opportunity right here.