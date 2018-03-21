Fortnite Adding Live Recording and Replay Feature Soon

The battle royale genre is hot right now and ever since Epic Games added that specific mode to their online Fortnite game, it’s been nothing but golden success since then. Because of that success, the team behind the title are constantly looking for ways to appease their player base. When PUBG added the replay feature, it was met with tons of positive feedback and thus, the feature – as well as live recording – will be coming to the world of Fortnite, as well.

The new features are set to release alongside update 4.20 coming this Summer and with the upcoming patch comes a host of new tools for players to enjoy. With Fortnite being incredibly popular or streaming services like Twitch, this latest wave of additions is about to make becoming a streamer that much easier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capture in-game footage, on-site editing, different camera angles, and social sharing are all a part of the new tools coming to Fortnite. Epic Games doesn’t just want to talk about the new features, they want to show them off too! To do just that, they presented a real-life demo alongside YouTuber Ali-A to show what’s on the horizon.

The “State of Unreal” GDC presentation showed off a few key features including the DroneFree Camera, how to go forwards and backwards during the footage duration, and various other neat little tricks that will be included. The replay feature and live recording will all be done utilizing the Unreal Engine 4.

We don’t have an exact release date for the new features but we do know it will drop at the same time for both console and PC.

In other Fortnite news, did you know that the friendly fire removal from the Battle Royale portion was meant to only be a temporary test? You can read the reasoning behind the move directly from Epic themselves in our previous coverage right here, with a short blurb below:

In an effort to control the amount of negative behavior a little bit in-game, the feature was left out of the shooter, “One of the good things that I’ve been a proponent of and that’s kind of been picked up is looking to game design as a solution to this rather than just reporting [players]. We turned off friendly fire and then the friendly fire toxicity problem goes away. 100 percent solved, there is no problem. That’s solving it by design.”