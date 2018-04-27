‘Fortnite’ Battle Royale Teases New Season 4 Superhero

Fortnite Season 4 is right around the corner, and the folks at EPIC Games are teasing something big. We can be pretty sure that the next season will be themed around superheroes. Yesterday Fortnite teased Season 4 for showing off a mysterious masked figure in its logo, and this morning we got a brand new hero teased.

Check it out:

Fight with Honor. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/75XrH6EYam — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2018

The new superhero outfit will be for female avatars. At first glance it’s hard to tell whether these will be outfits for the existing avatars, or if we’ll get new characters entirely. We’re assuming the former. As for the hero in question, we’re getting some serious Wonder Woman vibes. The quote accompanying her reveal is “Fight with honor.” The original hero, the masked man we see below her, had the caption “Battle. Adapt. Win.”

Who are these heroes, and do we have more on the way? You can see in the image that the meteor trail is separated into five parts. The two largest parts have no been revealed to contain two unique heroes, but we still have a few more segments left. Are we getting our first look at the outfits we’ll be working to unlock as we progress through the battle tiers of Season 4? It seems likely.

And we’ll need these heroes soon. In case you missed the news, yesterday we reported that meteors are now falling upon and striking the Battle Royale island in Fortnite. Players have sent in plenty of footage showing the meteors crashing into the island, and even destroying structures as they collide. Something big is happening, and if this continues to escalate, we could need the intervention of some superheroes soon!

What are your hopes and dreams for Season 4? Will you be disappointed if Tilted Towers don’t get destroyed? Will you feel played if, after all of this time, all of those meteors were simply teasing the arrival of some new outfits, and not a major in-game event?

We should remind everyone at this point that Fortnite never directly teased the destruction of Tilted Towers, just the arrival of meteors, and we’re now seeing meteors crashing into the earth. Is this what we’ve been waiting for, or is it just the beginning of the end? Let us know what you think in the comments below!