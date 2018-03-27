Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack Now Available

The Starter Pack DLC for Fortnite Battle Royale is now available for all platforms with a skin, some back bling, and a decent amount of V-Bucks included for a low price.

For the $5 price tag that the DLC is being sold for, it’s pretty much a steal for anyone who hasn’t invested in the game’s Battle Royale mode yet. The purchase comes with the Rogue Agent Outfit, the Catalyst Back Bling, and 600 V-Bucks. When you break down the value of everything that’s included in the deal, players are walking away with much more than they’re actually paying for. With the way that V-Bucks are priced, buying 1,000 V-Bucks will cost players $9.99, so it’s essentially a value of $1 = 100 V-Bucks. This means that for $5, players are already getting their money’s worth in V-Bucks, plus 100 extra, while the skin and the back bling item are basically free.

The Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack available now! Get the Rogue Agent Outfit, Catalyst Back Bling and V-Bucks all for $4.99 (Note: One time purchase) pic.twitter.com/Uiw4tlLfPp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 27, 2018

Even with everything that’s included in the DLC, players may still find themselves wanting or having to purchase more V-Bucks in the future to make the most of the deal. In Fortnite Battle Royale’s in-game store where cosmetics can be purchased, most of the items that are available will cost more than just 600 V-Bucks to buy. Some emotes and harvesting tools can be purchased for cheaper prices, but if you want to get any of the skins for your Fortnite character, you’ll have to shell out a bit more for some extra V-Bucks to bridge the gap.

This deal is also the perfect compromise for players who aren’t quite ready to buy the full Battle Pass yet that unlocks new challenges and opportunities for more loot. Coincidently, you can also put the V-Bucks from this DLC back into the Battle Pass purchase since the pass is available in the game’s store for 950 V-Bucks. It gives players various drops such as XP boosts and extra V-Bucks, so if you like what you’re getting from the Starter Pack and don’t mind spending a bit more, you can just keep on earning all through Season 3.

Epic Games’ release of the Battle Royale DLC was somewhat spoiled by previous leaks that previewed all of the items, though the exact details of Epic Games’ DLC were unconfirmed. It also showed up in the PlayStation community yesterday to give players an idea of when it would launch.

Fortnite’s new Starter Pack is now available through both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store as well as through the PC platform’s store.