Fortnite Just Added a Gravity Gun

The new Fortnite v17.30 update has added a new weapon called the Grab-itron to the free-to-play battle royale, and it's basically Epic Games' take on a gravity gun. As you might expect, the Grab-itron can, well, grab various objects and then launch them at opponents. Damage dealt depends on the size of the object, its construction, and launch speed. That includes, but is not limited to, explosives and the like while they are in mid-air. The weapon is the latest addition of alien technology as the video game works its way towards the Rift Tour in-game concert event featuring Ariana Grande on Friday, August 6th.

"The Grab-itron isn’t only for offense," the official update from Epic Games reads in part. "If you have an object pulled in, that object will block damage coming from in front of you — until it can endure damage no longer. Also: try using the Grab-itron to catch incoming explosives and propel them back. Grab-itrons can be found in Chests, on top of Abductors, and inside the Mothership."

The Grab-itron promises to level the playing field - by flinging everything into the sky! Be on the lookout for falling objects, Islanders, here’s our report of what to expect out there. #HotSaucersLeaks https://t.co/XuF234mij0 pic.twitter.com/TlOSaO16kI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2021

In addition to the new weapon, the latest Fortnite update also sees the alien's mothership beginning to abduct Slurpy Swamp, sending it to its demise. The point of interest isn't gone quite yet, but it looks like it will be soon. For now, players can navigate through the low-gravity area from chunky platform to chunky platform. Also, a new Team Brawl limited-time mode is set to kick off on August 5th where teams try to reach 60 eliminations first and respawn with a new loadout after death across a single point of interest. You can check out the full patch notes right here.

As for Fortnite itself, there is currently an in-game countdown timer for the Rift Tour event that is set to conclude at 6PM ET/3PM PT on August 6th. While the exact content of the Rift Tour has not been announced, it will feature an in-game concert featuring Ariana Grande. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

