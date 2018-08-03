New YouTube Channel Dedicated to Fortnite’s Best Butts Is Growing Rapidly

The most promising up-and-coming Fortnite YouTube channel doesn’t feature any professional streamers or world-class gameplay. You won’t people racking up Victory Royales or performing trick shots there. What you’ll find are asses. A lot of asses. The channel is called “Fortnite Best Asses,” and yes, it is exactly what you think it is.

I’m not going to host any of the videos here. While there is no nudity in Fortnite, the videos are age-gated, and they’re obviously pretty creepy. It’s not the kind of thing I feel like getting flagged for on a Friday when I’m almost wrapped up with work for the weekend, so I’ll leave it up to you guys to open up an incognito tab and check out the link above.

I actually noticed this channel yesterday while perusing the FortniteBR sub-reddit. I can’t find the the thread there anymore; perhaps it was taken down. The OP created the thread to jokingly call attention to the YouTube channel, which has actually been around since March. The OP had fun pointing out that it only had 16 subscribers at the time. Of course, the first few replies were to the effect of “make that 17,” “18.” I loaded up the channel today to see how many new subscribers it had managed to accrue, and lo and behold, it currently boasts 1,800 at the time of writing.

It looks like Reddit did what Reddit does best.

Don’t worry, I can’t figure it out either. The videos don’t show you anything that you couldn’t do yourself in-game if you wanted to. I’m not sure what purpose it serves. I suppose if you’re a new player and you don’t have any of these outfits, and you just really want to see close-up shots of the “Cuddle Team Leader” outfit strutting about, I guess this is the channel you’ve been looking for. We’re not here to judge you, but we’re going to.

For those of you looking to actually play some Fortnite, the week 4 challenges are live, and there are some tough ones. One challenge bids you jump through five flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK. You can find the easiest flaming hoop locations right here. There’s also another free Battle Star out there waiting for you, and you can find it right here. Good luck!