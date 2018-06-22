Fortnite: Best Places to Land for the Win

Epic Games’ Fortnite has essentially taken the gaming world by storm. It’s on every media outlet, even those not a part of gaming, it’s everywhere on social media, and the player count is astronomical. The online title is also incredible accessible with its cross-play features and availability on both mobile devices and on the Nintendo Switch. Because it’s pretty much everywhere, we thought we’d throw a few tips out there for any newcomers to the game regarding the first decision you’ll make in-game: where to land.

Though Fortnite only has the one map, it’s a big one and one that has places that are essentially death traps, and others that are barren of loot. Since players begin each match with nothing but a pickaxe, finding good weapon drops is key. That, and landing where there is optimal cover is also important, especially when vying for that Victory Royale.

Tomato Town

If you land here, prepare for company. This is an incredibly popular place to land but for good reason! This zone on the map is rife with loot and south of the town there’s even a bunker. Grab your gear and roll out, and keep those eyes peeled for chests, but definitely keep that head on a swivel.

This is a really populated zone and has been for quite some time now. Because of that, prepare for a fight when going for that coveted loot chest. Luckily, there are plenty of options down through the hill to keep you safe if you know how to utilize your surroundings properly!

Snobby Shores

Houses are perfect for both cover and finding gear drops. They’re also great for making your own building coverage, fully equipped with layable traps. Because of this, Snobby Shores is a fantastic drop point!

Dropping down, there is a lovely vantage point for the rest of the map. Go into the two houses near the southern part of the zone, secure your loadout, and then take in your surroundings. Sometimes, a sniper will drop if players are lucky enough, making it easier to scope out the lay of the land and pick off any unsuspecting victims.

If you’re on the hunt for chests, which usually houses higher level gear, there’s a place just to the north of Greasy Grove that 9 times out of 10 will have one waiting for you.

Prison

Not usually the most popular with seasoned players, but the prison will forever be my favourite drop point. I’m not going to go into too much detail about this zone because it’s really not a wildly beloved part of the map, but I will say that there is usually always one chest there, sometimes more! Not only that, but there are tons of spots for higher ground, strategic building, and random loot just lying around. There’s even a vending machine for those that have supplies to trade in!

More often than not, however, it’s very close to the circle, so this drop point is good for gearing up, not hunkering down! Don’t get caught in that blue circle of death!

Haunted Hills

Haunted Hills is another fan favourite that is at the top-left part of the map. It’s hidden away near Junk Junction in the corner, making it a hit or miss for whether or not it’s super populated. I’ve played rounds where I was literally the only person to drop there, and I’ve played rounds where I instantly knew I was screwed. Really, it’s up to each match. What makes this drop so perfect is that in between the two locations there is a bunch of not-so-shiny houses with very-very shiny chests. Grab the gear and hunker down or veer out, it depends on your play style.

This is also a good general area to slow down and take your time. Between Haunted Hills, Pleasant Park and Junk Junction, there are plenty of places for gear to be stashed and optimal places to stake claim. Set up shop and keep your eyes open for random players. Take them out and protect what’s yours!

A few other key locations:

Of course there are many other places to drop and really, each player might find something different according to their play style. If you’re looking to play aggressive, Tilted Towers is where you want to go. It’s filled to the brim with loot, but also enemy players!

Anarchy Acres is another popular place, it’s always contested pretty much as soon as the Battle Bus drops. For good reason, this zone is also completely flooded with chests and hidden drops throughout the motel so if you don’t mind going toe-to-toe right off the bat, this is a phenomenal place to drop down at.

Loot Lake is my final recommendation because, as the name suggests, it’s filled with loot. Because of that, it’s again very popular with other players but is also highly defensible. There are tons of houses around with multiple stories, perfect if you like to snipe, and the water makes players a bit slower and easier to pick out because of the awkward movement.

At the end of the day though, the map is diverse with different locations and each place offers something towards a unique play style. Whether you like to settle down and build, or you prefer a more boots on ground approach, just keep playing and learn the field. Familiarity is key. That, and don’t forget to build!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. Still no news about that Android release date, but Epic assures us it’s “coming soon.”