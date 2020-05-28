Fortnite's Big Chuggus Has Gamers Comparing Him to Bane

Fortnite’s Slurp Squad Set including the Big Chuggus skin is back in stock in the Item Shop which means players are once again comparing the beefy skin to the DC Comics character Bane. Skins in Fortnite and other cosmetics are routinely compared to characters and other entertainment products they seem to take inspiration from, and in the case of Big Chuggus, it’s pretty clear what this skin is supposed to be. It’s only supposed to be available in the Item Shop for a limited time though, so if you want to dress up as Bane, now’s your time to get it.

The Big Chuggus skin was first released in November 2019 and quickly drew comparisons to Bane. With a burly build, a masked face, and tubes connecting to the helmet Big Chuggus wears, it seemed to be a clear reference to the classic version of Bane from comics and older movies and series.

Instead of pumping Venom into himself though, Big Chuggus prefers the refreshing Slurp Juice be injected right into his helmet. His armor is even one big add for the Fortnite feature, and you can see it dripped onto different parts of his outfit amid some rips and tears.

Small chugguses need not apply. Check out the Slurp Squad Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Mdozl6A8En — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 28, 2020

To add the Fortnite skin to your collection, you can find it in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. That equals out to $15 for the skin which sounds like a lot, but it’s a bit more manageable when you consider you essentially get to play as Bane.

These skins typically don’t stick around in the game’s Item Shop for long before they’re removed though, so if you want it, you’ll want to make sure you get it before it’s rotated out and others are added.

To complete the look, you can pick up a newer skin that’s currently in the Item Shop as well and has drawn some comparisons to the newer version of Bane we’ve seen more recently. The similarities aren’t quite as pronounced as the ones between the Big Chuggus skin and the old look, but they’re still there.

Step out of the shadows with the new Renegade Shadow Outfit! Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/LpcH5lA5zr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 27, 2020

Be sure to pick up the Bane skins while they’re still available in the Item Shop, and if you’re just now noticing the similarities, you can check out reactions from others below who either noticed it for the first time or noticed it months ago.