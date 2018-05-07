Fortnite’s New Emote Lets You Walk Like Conor McGregor

Fortnite has a new emote in the battle royale game’s shop that reminds players of Conor McGregor’s famous walk.

The UFC fighter has a special walk that’s often associated with McGregor’s name, a move that he’s been seen doing before and after his matches. The pre-fight warmup has McGregor loosely moving his arms back and forth in a way that makes them look like they’re indeed boneless, much like the new Boneless emote that’s now available in Fortnite’s in-game store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wiggle your way to Victory! The New Boneless Emote is in the shop now! pic.twitter.com/Q2ShzdMcpW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2018

While Epic Games just released the emote and the gif above a few hours ago, it didn’t take long for Fortnite players and McGregor’s fans to start putting two and two together. Epic Games’ tweet from the official Fortnite account was full of the usual “like for [this feature]” responses, but once you get outside of that and look at what everyone else on Twitter is saying, you’ll see multiple people noticing the similarities between the two moves.

Is the new boneless fortnite emote supposed to be @TheNotoriousMMA lmfao — tony. (@_tony47) May 6, 2018

If the goal here was indeed to put McGregor’s walk into the battle royale game, it looks as though Epic Games did a pretty spot-on job of doing so. With how quickly players are already recognizing it as McGregor’s signature walk, you can bet that even more players will want to purchase it once they realize what the inspiration behind it is and want to be able to do McGregor’s walk themselves after a kill, or better yet, a Victory Royale.

It’s far from the first time that Epic Games has added a dance or an emote that’s connected to a real-life move, and it’s hopefully not the last time either. Fortnite recently added the “Shoot” dance much to players’ enjoyment and even gave Orange Shirt Kid his deserved justice with his own emote. Drake’s “Hotline Bling” dance is still nowhere to be found though, but it seems like it’s just a matter of time until that long-awaited dance becomes a purchasable emote.

Like many of the other optional purchases, the new Boneless emote is available for V-Bucks. You can find it in the Fortnite store for just 500 V-Bucks now that it’s available.