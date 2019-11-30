Fortnite Turns On Supercharged XP for the Weekend

Fortnite’s first season of Chapter 2 is still going on after Epic Games decided to extend the season into 2020, and for those players who are still not at the level they need to get all of the season’s rewards, you’ve got a bonus experience weekend now to help you get there. Epic Games announced this week that it’d be turning on Power Leveling for Saturday and Sunday so that players can get Supercharged XP until their bonus expires.

The Power Leveling weekend was announced through the Fortnite Twitter account to alert players to how they can get their Supercharged XP while it’s available. All players have to do is log into their accounts on Saturday and Sunday and they’ll find that their experienced gains have been buffed to be Supercharged XP.

It’s not a double experience weekend like other games have, but you’ll definitely be getting more experience as you work your way through the game’s levels. Epic Games hasn’t come out and explicitly said how the Supercharged XP formula works in the past, but based on a breakdown from players who looked into it last time Supercharged XP was available, you actually get almost four times as much experience as you normally would. This buff supposedly lasts until you’ve progressed through four tiers of the leveling system, so players will want to use it before the buff is gone.

Power-leveling weekend is back ⚡ Be sure to login Saturday and Sunday to unlock Supercharged XP. Use the bonus at your leisure and level up faster as you go. pic.twitter.com/4EgPAL4Jav — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 30, 2019

Last time Supercharged XP was active, players also reported getting a second dose of the bonus on Sunday. This means that if you’re playing throughout the weekend, you have the chance to speed through eight tiers much faster than you’d normally be able to.

Epic Games announced just over a week ago that it’d be extending the curation of Chapter 2 Season 1, so if you’re one of the players that hasn’t hit the level you want to be at yet, this kind of bonus is invaluable for reaching that point. It’s unclear if we’ll be seeing Supercharged XP return for another weekend before the season ends in February, but it seems likely seeing how long we have to go until the season ends.

There’s also a limited-time community event going on in Fortnite right now, so if you’re one of the many players who’s planning on taking advantage of this Supercharged XP bonus, be sure to help complete that challenge as well so that everyone can get a special weapon skin.