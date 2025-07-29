Fortnite Is Adding Its First New Borderlands Skin in 6 Years

Fortnite is going back to a well they haven’t gone to in over half a decade. Epic Games routinely collaborates with big brands, including several other video games. Once that included the Borderlands franchise, as the Psycho Bandit has been in the Item Shop 20 times since it debuted. Now, they’re bringing in a second character from the franchise ahead of the fourth game’s release.

Right now, you can head over to the Epic Games store and pre-purchase the upcoming Borderlands 4 video game. It is set to be launched in September 2026. In doing so, you can also unlock the first Borderlands x Fortnite crossover since 2019.

The bundle, of course, comes with the Mad Moxxi skin. It has a variant with the shader off. You can also get Moxxi’s Tip Jar Back Bling and the Underdome Megaphone Pickaxe to almost complete a full locker of Borderlands cosmetics.

Mad Moxxi has appeared in every single Borderlands title and is poised to once again play a key role in the fourth installment from Gearbox. Now, you can play as her in a totally different video game, a rarity for Borderlands characters.

Pre-ordering the game comes with a few bonuses like the Gilded Glory Pack, which comes with a Vault Hunter skin, a weapon skin, and an ECHO-4 drone skin. Those can be combined with the Fortnite bundle to get a really impressive haul simply for ordering by the cutoff deadline of 11:59 pm ET on September 12, 2026.

The game is available for $69.99 on the Epic Games Store. Pre-ordering there will also give players 20% back in Epic Rewards, so there are a lot of reasons to head to that site when getting the game.

It is important to note that players can’t game the system here. Pre-ordering the game and then refunding it just to get the bundle in Fortnite won’t work, as the bundle will be removed if you do that. As of now, it’s the only way to get Mad Moxxi in the battle royale, though it is expected that the skin will make it into the Item Shop at the end of September 2025. Pretty much everything does, including battle pass skins, sooner or later.

Previously, the Psycho Bandit skin in Fortnite was one of the rarest cosmetics out there. It was the only Borderlands crossover in sight, and it was gone for 1,794 days, which translates to just under five years. It has since been back 12 times (out of a total of 20) in the last 91 days. It was last seen on July 6, but it is probably going to come back when Mad Moxxi arrives in the shop to capitalize on the interest.

Both bundles have a pickaxe, skin, and back bling, but neither has an emote or a glider. There is still no Borderlands glider in Fortnite. However, with more collaborations clearly coming, Epic Games could be ramping up to really collaborate with the game when it launches next fall.