Borderlands 4 Reveals New Feature Borderlands 3 Really Could Have Used

Gearbox Software has revealed a new Borderlands 4 feature that Borderlands 3 could have really used, and that Borderlands fans are happy to see being added. Borderlands 4 is set to release in a few of months on September 12 via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, Gearbox Software continues to provide deep dives on the first-person looter shooter for hardcore Borderlands fans. A recent deep dive revealed a new quality-of-life feature that was missing in Borderlands 3, but will not be missing in Borderlands 4.

More specifically, a recent Borderlands 4 livestream put on by developer Gearbox Software has revealed when specing skill trees in Borderlands 4, players will have the option to max out a multi-point skill with a single button press rather than having to spam a button input over and over again. Now, the button prompt is a hold-and-release button prompt, so it is not clear if this is actually faster than spamming, but it at least means you don’t have to spam if you don’t want to. If you do want to though, this option is still available. In Borderlands 3, spamming was the only option.

This change was spotted by X user JoltzDude139, who shared the addition on social media platform X with fellow Borderlands fans, who, as you would expect, are happy with the new quality-of-life feature.

“This is the best quality-of-life [feature] ever,” writes one fan of the change. “This is a nice option for those who want it,” adds a second Borderlands fan.

Obviously, this is not the biggest addition, but Borderlands is a very refined formula at this point that isn’t going to have lots of big additions. In other words, these smaller quality-of-life features are important and are what many Borderlands fans are looking for from Borderlands 4.

