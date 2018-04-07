Fortnite Bug Fixes Outlined for Upcoming Patch

Now that the v3.4 patch is now live in the world of Fortnite both for the Battle Royale and Save the World modes, players are geared up and ready to go with the latest set of challenges and cosmetics to enjoy. Thanks to the Fortnite Trello board, we know what’s confirmed to be the next batch of fixes to be included in the upcoming update.

Epic Games has yet to formally release a general outline, so even those the below issues are next on the chopping block, that doesn’t mean this is everything the future patch will include. The below reported issues specifically reference problems that are “gameplay impacting.” Check out the breakdown below:

Battle Royale:

Unable to edit structures UPDATE 04-03-2018: For players that previously won a match but didn’t get the umbrella, we granted a make good with the umbrellas included. Players that have the umbrella already might have still seen the make good message, but won’t get duplicate umbrellas. We are still investigating root cause.

First win does not grant umbrella

Problems with being able to unnmute players while crossplaying

Rendering delays

Stats not being displayed properly

General console fixes* As far as we can tell the root cause is blocking loads and we are pursuing two approaches to improve the situation. Making sure we are not blocking on file I/O and removing cases where we incorrectly are. Improving load speed. The latter is done by re-ordering our assets on HDD which requires shipping a large patch on PS4 and Xbox One. This is currently planned for v3.5.

Floating weapons glitch that inhibits firing*

Random controller vibrations*

Rabbit Raider outfit bug*

Save the World:

Hitch occurs when another player joins the session

Unable to load into the Storm Shield

Stuck at Loot Llama Quest

Chat options functionality issues*

Squad slots reportedly being blocked*

“Air Quotes” Quest credit glitch*

Lag concerning itempickups*

The above issues are all player-reported, and the ones marked with a * will be targeted in the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. The ones not marked are still slated for an immediate fix, though they are still “under investigation” and could be pushed back until a later update.

To see the full descriptions of all of the problems being addressed, check out the Fortnite Trello right here.