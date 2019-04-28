Fortnite Bug Fuels Theory That Two Locations Will Be Destroyed

Fortnite players have been experiencing a bug lately where two of the game’s most active locations aren’t loading like they should which results in a blurry, low-texture experience. Retail Row and the always popular Tilted Towers are the two points of interest in question, and Epic Games said it’s aware of the problem and is investigating. However, the timing of the issue and the locations it’s affecting seem to line up conveniently with a new theory that’s supported by speculation and leaked images.

Images and videos like the one below have shown up multiple times on social media as players showed that they’re having problems in these specific locations. The textures aren’t loading in properly, and players are stuttering across the areas while wondering what the problem is.

The interesting part about this is that the locations that are affected match up with recent leaks that suggested they’d be affected by a big eruption from the game’s volcano which appeared on the game’s map this season. Videos like the one below have surfaced as well which appear to show a version of Tilted Towers that’s been leveled to the ground with only a few points of interest and destructed buildings scattered about.

This what Tilted Towers will look like soon…#Fortnitepic.twitter.com/0I6PDTaadW — Fortnite News | Code: GP (@FortnitesNews) April 25, 2019

Whatever it is that’s actually happening to these locations, Epic Games said it’s aware of the problem and is looking to fix it. In posts shared on Twitter and on Reddit, Epic Games said it’s investigating the low texture problem and is working on a solution.

“Additionally, we’re still seeing reports of the low texture bug in Tilted Towers and Retail row,” Epic Games said. “We’re still investigating and working out a fix for this issue. You can follow along with our Trello Card for more details.”

