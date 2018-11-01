‘Fortnite’ Butterfly Event Leaked

Earlier this week, the team at Epic Games teased a BIG event to successfully close out their Halloween event Fortnitemares. Now it looks like we may have an idea of what this event could be, at least according to this leaked audio file.

Thanks to the team over at FNBRLeaks on Twitter, we’ve got our first sounds from the upcoming event:

New “Butterfly” Event Sounds [2/2] Happening most likely on Sunday pic.twitter.com/VEkOOrSrMY — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) November 1, 2018

The latest datamine comes from today’s patch that just went live and it seems like this is the big finale that the studio teased earlier this week.

The earlier reveal read, “Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC.”

We don’t know what the event will be but given that the mystery cube dubbed Kevin has continued to wreck havoc across the map since the beginning of Season 6, we can only imagine that the “epic” event will have to do with that.

The last big event Fortnite players had was a rocket that changed the game in big ways last season, and you can’t forget about those portals! These types of events always vary but they are always worth hopping in a match for.

Fortnitemares is now live and ready for Fortnite players to enjoy on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. The event will end when the special event kicks off so if you haven’t completed those Halloween challenges, now is the time to do just that!

For more about the event itself:

“During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale,” boasts the latest blog from Epic Games. “There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Thoughts on what the new event could be? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and feel free to catch up on all-things-Fortnite over at our Game Hub right here.