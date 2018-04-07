Fortnite Could Be Adding Console Button Mapping Soon

Fortnite continues to be an incredible success in the world of online gaming and it’s understandable to see why. The team over at Epic Games has proven time and time again that they are listening to their community and are dedicated to making sure this title is an enjoyable one. With constant updates, fixes, events, and more, Fortnite continues to stand on its own in a genre previously dominated by the infamous PUBG.

In yet another show of player feedback being received, it appears that console button mapping may also finally be making its way onto the game. Earlier today, we shared the upcoming bug fixes that will be addressed in the v3.5 update. It hits a lot of the player-reported issues for both of the game modes. When a player took to the Fortnite Reddit forum, one Epic Games developer said that the new patch will be something to watch out for when they once again inquired about console button mapping.

It is important to note that there is away to change the controller buttons on a console through utilizing the system’s settings in the accessibility area, but an actual programmed means would be much more efficient.

With the addition of cross-platform play, it will be even more valuable for players to customize their game experience. Epic Games continue to show their players that their feedback is valuable, as is evident in how active the team is on social media and in the game’s forums.

Some of the other items being addressed in the v.3.5 patch includes:

Battle Royale:

Unable to edit structures UPDATE 04-03-2018: For players that previously won a match but didn’t get the umbrella, we granted a make good with the umbrellas included. Players that have the umbrella already might have still seen the make good message, but won’t get duplicate umbrellas. We are still investigating root cause.

First win does not grant umbrella

Problems with being able to unnmute players while crossplaying

Rendering delays

Stats not being displayed properly

General console fixes* As far as we can tell the root cause is blocking loads and we are pursuing two approaches to improve the situation. Making sure we are not blocking on file I/O and removing cases where we incorrectly are. Improving load speed. The latter is done by re-ordering our assets on HDD which requires shipping a large patch on PS4 and Xbox One. This is currently planned for v3.5.

Floating weapons glitch that inhibits firing*

Random controller vibrations*

Rabbit Raider outfit bug*

Save the World:

Hitch occurs when another player joins the session

Unable to load into the Storm Shield

Stuck at Loot Llama Quest

Chat options functionality issues*

Squad slots reportedly being blocked*

“Air Quotes” Quest credit glitch*

Lag concerning item pickups*

The above issues are all player-reported, and the ones marked with a * will be targeted in the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. The ones not marked are still slated for an immediate fix, though they are still “under investigation” and could be pushed back until a later update.

To see the full descriptions of all of the problems being addressed, check out the Fortnite Trello right here.