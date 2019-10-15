Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Officially Revealed

After initially leaking online yesterday prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 2, the game’s Battle Pass for the new chapter’s Season 1 has been officially been revealed. As it turns out, the leak was totally correct; the new trailer is exactly what was passed around prior to the black hole’s conclusion.

As is typical, the new Battle Pass features a whole swath of earnable content for the low price of 950 V-Bucks. (1,000 V-Bucks is roughly equivalent to $10.) The official page for the new Battle Pass notes that folks can earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks through the Battle Pass, which is enough to then purchase the next one, creating a potentially cyclical repetition where once folks buy in, they’re never not buying in.

Drop into a New World 🌎 Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

As for what’s in the Battle Pass, there’s everything from loading screens to axes to emotes, gliders, skins, and wraps. There’s just a little bit of everything, though they are, as typical, cosmetic additions only. In general, the sort of stuff that folks got prior to Chapter 2 returns for an all-new version of Fortnite.

While there’s really nothing too different about the Battle Pass’ content, the way in which players will level up has changed a little bit. The official pages specifically states that players can now progress by earning experience and medals from in-game activities like “searching chests” and “eliminating opponents.” Basically, it should be easier than ever to move up the ladder.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and most mobile devices, and the game’s “Chapter 2” launched early this morning. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.