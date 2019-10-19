Fortnite and Its “10 Year Old Cheeto-Eating” Players Are Causing Dr Disrespect to Lose His Mind

It’s starting to happen: Fortnite Chapter 2 is breaking Dr Disrespect. As you may know, earlier this week, Epic Games revamped the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game with a new map, new gameplay features, and much more. As a result, interest in the title has skyrocketed, with many streamers also returning to the game, including Dr Disrespect. Yesterday morning, the Two-Time began streaming with a simple goal: get some victory royales. For every win, the Doc was planning on creating some new victory dances. Sounds like a fun time, right? Well, it wasn’t, because no matter what he did, the streamer couldn’t win a game.

“F*****g game man. I’m starting to tweak, twist, and turn a little bit,” said the Doc after dying yet again. “Things are starting to shift. I started off in a great mood today. I really did. I wanted to jump on Fortnite — Fartnite 2. Right? I wanted to jump on it for a little bit, and get a couple of wins, and create some new Fortnite dances. Because, if you guys remember, if you watched the beginning of the stream — every single time I win today — the idea was to go and create a brand-new, off-the-top-of-the-head Fortnite dance. Have we won today? No. Have we come close? No. Why? Because everyone who plays this game now is some 10, 11 year old cheeto-eating, little punk kid with blonde bangs in front of his face, right? Buck tooth. He doesn’t know how to wipe his a**. It’s, I don’t know man, I’m starting to lose my mind.”

Despite his building frustration, the Doc continued to try and play the game, but things didn’t get better. Eventually, he raged and uninstalled the game, which he has done plenty of times. At one point, he compared the game to Looney Tunes, and noted that he’s excited that he can get back to “serious, high-end shooters and athleticism” with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is set to launch worldwide on October 25.

