Fortnite Extends Chapter 2’s First Season

Fortnite players will spend a while longer in Chapter 2’s first season now that Epic Games has announced an extension for Chapter 2 Season 1. The announcement came as a preview for the holiday events planned for Fortnite throughout the rest of the season that’ll now continue into February when the current season will end. Holiday-themed updates and more content was teased, so we can expect to see more information about that as the end of the year draws nearer and the holidays season commences.

Epic Games shared the news of its Chapter 2 Season 1 extension in a post on the developer’s site where it included a brief explanation for the longer season. It referenced last year’s 14 Days of Fortnite event that gave players two weeks of content over the course of the holidays and suggested that there was even more to be had this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With a new year comes new beginnings!” Epic Games’ announcement began. “Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!”

Fortnite players will recall that last year’s two-week event began in December and lasted through the holidays. The game received three different content updates throughout the course of the event while Fortnite’s developers took a break for the holidays. Challenges were available each day to give players an incentive to return to the game throughout the event.

Like past occasions when the current Fortnite season has been extended, this announcement will be welcome news for anyone who hasn’t yet completed their Battle Pass. If you lagged behind others and didn’t get as much done as you wanted, you know have around two more months to level up through the pass compared to the time you would’ve had if the season had ended in December. For those who have already hit the max level in the pass and have gotten everything out of it that they can, it’s unclear whether there will be some extra incentive added to offer more content.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 1 will end in February, but expect to see more information about the game’s holiday events before then.