Fortnite Chapter 3 Map Possibly Leaked By Item Shop

Wait, is Fortnite Chapter 3 bringing back the old map? Well, the Item Shop skins may tease as much. Fortnite Season 8 is coming to an end and so is Fortnite Chapter 2. Tomorrow, a new Fortnite event will transition the free-to-play battle royale game to Chapter 3. As you would expect, anticipation is through the roof. While leaks have leaked a little bit about the new season, there’s still plenty of mystery going into the end of Season 8 and the start of Chapter 3. For example, we don’t know what the new map is going to look like, and right now, there’s building speculation that the third chapter of the game will bring back the old map.

There’s been scuttlebutt about this for a while, but it was reignited with the final Item Shop of Chapter 2. If you haven’t checked the new Item Shop, it’s been updated with the OG default skins from the first season of the game. Why? Well, that’s the million-dollar question. There could be nothing to this, but this seems unlikely. What seems more likely is that this is a tease, though it’s also quite possible this is a misdirection. If it is a tease, it’s unclear what it could be teasing other than the return of the old map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1466920576514203648

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation, which is, of course, by design. Thankfully, Chapter 3 is right around the corner with answers. It seems unlikely that Epic Games would bring back the old map unless it’s making huge changes to the map. That said, there are a large number of fans who want to see the old map return, though there’s also been plenty of pushback to this possibility.

As always, we will keep you updated. If the situation evolves before Chapter 3 releases, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Do you think Fortnite Chapter 3 is bringing back the old map?