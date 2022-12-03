Fortnite Chapter 4 Trailers Leak Ahead of Event

Fortnite's Chapter 3 Finale Event, Fracture, hasn't happened yet at the time of publishing, but the trailers have already leaked for the event to tease what's coming next. From leakers who shared assets online ahead of the event, we've seen clips from the event that show off different collaborations as well as an idea of what the map will look like whenever Chapter 4 gets underway.

Right now, it's actually unclear just how many trailers we're talking about here in terms of what's been leaked. There are a few different videos floating around, and while some of them are clearly concepts that fans came up with and shared previously, two of them appear to be legit. The one below that's been shared online many times over by now shows Jonesy soaring over what looks to be the new Chapter 4 map.

But perhaps more interesting than that is another cinematic trailer that shows all sorts of different collabs presumably coming to Fortnite during Chapter 4. People have already begun picking apart the video below to identify things like the Hulk, Geralt from The Witcher, and more as they fly through space.

Needless to say, the leaks have sent the Fortnite community into a bit of a frenzy just before the event itself gets underway. Dataminers and leakers often find out about these sorts of things prior to the events, but on occasion, they choose to withhold the info so as not to spoil anything since the event's coming at a set time whether stuff gets leaked or not. That wasn't the case this time, however, with players now having an (albeit unclear) idea of what to expect from Chapter 4.

As for the event itself, it won't be long now until players are able to see what goes down during Fracture. The event is scheduled to officially begin at 4 p.m. ET with players able to hop into the playlist 30 minutes early to make sure they're where they need to be before things start happening. It's unclear what'll happen at the end of the event in terms of whether or not the game will go offline, but expect some full trailers for the next Chapter and the battle pass to paint a clearer picture of what's planned.