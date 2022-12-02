Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time and How to Play

Another Fortnite Chapter is coming to an end this weekend with Fortnite Chapter 3 scheduled to close out soon amid a big finale event. For those keeping track, this is different than a season's end – those happen more frequently since there are multiple seasons within a Chapter, and as such, the end of a Chapter is a much bigger to-do.

That said, it's not something that players will want to miss since the end of a Chapter will hopefully consist of an event matching its importance. To help make sure you don't miss anything, we'll walk you through how to watch Fortnite Chapter 3's finale event.

When Is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 finale event will take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET, Epic Games has confirmed. While the time sometimes varies, Saturday events are pretty commonplace in Fortnite. They provide a window when many people are off and can tune into the event either themselves or through the lens of someone else who's playing, and since it takes place on the weekend, there's far less competition from any other events that might steal the spotlight.

As for when you should make your way into the event, Epic Games advises players to hop in 30 minutes early which is when the virtual doors open and the playlist is accessible. If you're late, you can join into the event until 4:40 p.m. ET, so from that time window alone, it sounds like this event will be a lengthy one. It's a one-time thing this time, however, so if you miss this, you'll have to relive it through others' recordings.

How to Play the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event

Like past events, it's assumed that this event will get its own dedicated playlist so that players don't miss out on anything. If you've got others to play with, Epic Games said groups of up to four people are acceptable, and people can team up with others in the lobby by emoting while they wait for things to start.

What those teams of four will actually be doing, however, remains unknown, but that's part of the fun of it all. It's also unclear if there'll be downtime afterwards or if players will be able to hop right back into games once the finale has concluded.