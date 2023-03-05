Fortnite Reportedly Adding First-Person Mode in Chapter 4 Season 2

Epic Games' ever-popular battle royale game Fortnite will reportedly be adding a first-person mode in its next season. At this point in time, many Fortnite fans have eagerly been waiting for Chapter 4 Season 2 of the game to arrive. And while Epic Games hasn't given any indication just yet on when the next wave of content for Fortnite will be arriving, we're starting to have a very good idea of what is in store for the game's future.

According to numerous reputable Fortnite leakers, Epic Games will be pushing out a dedicated first-person mode for the title with Chapter 4 Season 2. This mode will be similar to Fortnite's Zero Build mode and will require all players within a match to use the first-person perspective. All in all, this is a game type that many Fortnite fans have been hoping to see come to the game for quite some time, so its arrival should be met with widespread positivity.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

As mentioned, this new report is beginning to shed further light on what Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite will entail. In recent days, additional reports tied to upcoming skin collaborations with Fortnite have also come about. Specifically, it has been said that Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Capcom's Resident Evil series will come to Fortnite. Meanwhile, the big crossover with the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass will see Eren Yeager from Attack On Titan landing in the game as well.

For the time being, Epic hasn't disclosed when Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite will actually kick off. Given all of these recent leaks, though, it seems quite likely that we'll learn more within the coming days or weeks. When that info drops, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

