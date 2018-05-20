Fortnite Players Get Creative With Clingers and Doors

Fortnite players are getting creative with the Clinger grenade by using doors to eliminate their unsuspecting opponents.

If you encounter a player who’s holed up in a bathroom or other small enclosure that has a door, you should be wary of this new counterattack method that’s becoming more popular that involves the newish Clinger grenade. While players stuck in these tight situations don’t usually have too many options in terms of mobility, some are finding out they can use the Clingers and a door to add insult to injury by slamming a door in their opponent’s face while eliminating them in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent example of this tactic comes from a Redditor who posted a video of them making diabolical use of the Clinger. It’s a simple enough plan that involves throwing the sticky grenade at the very edge of a door and then shutting it at the last second, but you’ll have to keep a cool head to pull it off given how quickly you’ll have to move while trying to hit the small target.

With some skill and a bit of luck, your opponent will hopefully be fooled into thinking that you’ve missed entirely and are only putting yourself in danger. They may hear the beeping of the Clinger, but the last thing that they’ll expect is that you’d shut the door and send the grenade back towards them for an explosive, hinged-fueled death.

Credit where credit’s due, the video above isn’t the first example of the Clinger+Door combo. Renegadeshoppingcart, the user who submitted the replay, thanked Reddit for the idea in reference to a previous post that’s seen below. The OG Fortnite elimination comes from Bjarnie_Wurfmen who used the strategy to get rid of an opponent who was just outside of the bathroom they were stuck in. The Clinger grenade destroyed structures that were just inside of the bathroom such as the tub, but according to the player’s comments in the post, no damage was taken due to being just outside of the splash radius of the grenade.

With the tactic now gaining some momentum since more people have seen it in the past few days, you can imagine that the strategy will spread even more as players start using it in-game. It’ll still be a super situational move, but in tight quarters areas like Tilted Towers, it makes every room and door seem like a threat.