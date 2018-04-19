Fortnite Dev Clarifies “Corrupted Replays” Confusion

The Replay feature was recently added into the world of Fortnite and has made fans of the beloved online game go crazy with creativity, including this recent The Office rendition! That being said, it hasn’t all been sunshine and roses for the new mechanic, with many players reporting that their data files were rendered unusable by corruption. Luckily, the developers have provided the community with an update as to what’s going on.

“We’ve been seeing some confusion around ‘corrupted replays’ today,” said one Epic Games developer on a recent Reddit post, ” so I figured I’d drop in and clarify a few things. As of now, any replays that were saved in a previous update will not work once a new one is released.”

In addition to the above statement, they also added:

A replay saved in v3.5 will not be watchable in v3.5.1

However, in the future, we are working towards making replays work for the entirety of each major patch. This means that your replays would work until we have another major patch, which is usually every two weeks.

Example:

A replay saved in v3.5 will work in every v3.5 version (v3.5.1, v3.5.2, etc) but will be unwatchable once v3.6 releases.

With the #ReplayRoyale contest going on now, this information is vital for those looking to win an ‘epic’ gaming PC. It looks like this issue, which is something that shouldn’t have been a problem in the first place, will be resolved in a coming hotfix, but for now plan accordingly between every bi-weekly update.

For more information on the Replay Royale contest going on now, you can check out the full details here, including how to enter. Below is a brief overview of what the prizes are before diving in with your entry: